Details
Category: Local News
The Fort Saskatchewan Boys and Girls Club recently celebrated a milestone for their youth volunteers.
 
On Thursday (Dec.13), the club held a celebration to recognize 52 volunteers and their work throughout the community. Together, the youth (aged 12-17) helped for a combined 1000 hours over the past two years.
 
Leanne Missal, practicum student with the club and coordinator of the event, told MIX 107 it's the effort that's important. 
 
"They're our future. Kids, they need to be occupied and we create that structure for them and give them opportunities to grow themselves."
 
The volunteer work included preparing Christmas hampers at the Fort Saskatchewan Food Bank, working with the younger kids at the Boys and Girls Club, work placements at Heartland Ford and other fundraisers around the community.
 
Mayor Gale Katchur attended the event to congratulate the children on their work. 

