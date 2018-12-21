Youth and seniors spend holidays together in SYNC program

The Seniors and Youth Networking Communities (SYNC) program is connecting youth and seniors during the holiday season.

While students regularly visit Southfort Bend, students and seniors had an extra special treat during their visit on Tuesday (Dec.18). Wye Elementary School's ukulele group came out to play a few songs and Santa also joined in the activities.

One of the seniors, Berniece Christenson, said having the students come visit around the holidays "really helps brighten the season."

Christenson has been a part of the SYNC program for almost six years, first starting alongside her husband and continuing on after he passed away.

Currently, Christenson has two partners, Grade 6 students Sierra Underwood and Addyson Siever from SouthPointe School. The girls have been a part of the program for two years and both expressed their joy at getting to visit during this time of year.

"I love coming here because it reminds me of my relatives and I can't see them a lot because they live in Victoria and I can't go up there. So it reminds me of good times, me and my grandma and grandpa," explained Underwood.

Christenson shared the sentiment, saying that the girls reminded her of her own grandchildren.

"Working with young people helps a person like myself stay younger, in a way."

The program had several Christmas-themed activities throughout the month to get everyone in the holiday spirit, like making snowman sponges and decorating horseshoes.

Christenson concluded that working with the girls has been a wonderful experience and she intends to continue with the program as long as she can.