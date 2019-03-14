Wye Elementary gets axed

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) has selected a new name for their school.
On Thursday (Mar.14), EIPS board members approved the name Heritage Hills Elementary for the Wye Elementary replacement school.
“The results of the survey show the public felt Heritage Hills Elementary was the most fitting choice and the board is happy to support this decision,” said board chair Trina Boymook. “EIPS trustees feel this name ties the school to the community and will help create a strong sense of identity for students, families and residents.”
In the fall of 2018, the division gathered input from the community on a possible new name for the school. Heritage Hills Elementary brought in 71 per cent of the votes.
“The new building will provide opportunities for students to discover, explore and apply new knowledge for lifelong learning in a fully modern space,” Boymook added.
Heritage Hills Elementary is set to open in fall 2020 as a K-6 school, offering dual-track English and French Immersion programming.
