Grade 6 students from Wye Elementary are in the top ten for this year’s Canadian Music Class Challenge.

The event is an annual music competition organized by CBC Music. Over 15,000 students and 1,000 classes from across the country submitted a song recording for the contest. The winners receive $5,000 worth of musical instruments for their classroom.

The Wye Elementary students were selected for the elementary instrumental category.

"We're very grateful that we made it to the top ten because I'm sure the judges had a lot of trouble choosing the group," said Dr. Monique Boyer, the music teacher for Wye Elementary.

The competition started in August, but Boyer found out about it in October. That only gave the class two weeks to prepare before submitting their video.

Boyer spent two nights writing a recorder arrangement for one of the contest’s pre-approved Canadian songs, Must Be Santa.

"It was really fun to learn and to play," said Grade 6 student Kayley Hansen. "I'd feel very grateful for winning and I'd be very proud of my classmates and my music teacher."

Another Grade 6 student, Kelsey Sinclair, independently learned the piano accompaniment and led the class while playing.

"The kids did an amazing job, I'm really proud of them," added Boyer.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday (Dec.18).