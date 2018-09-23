Drivers get their first taste of snowy roads

A mix of flurries and freezing nights are causing problems for local drivers.

With snow falling early this year, some motorists may have been caught off guard leading to multiple collisions in the area.

On Saturday (Sept.22), there were multiple crashes and vehicles in the ditch on Yellowhead Trail (Highway 16).

A main cause of city collisions is tailgating. As for highways, speeding is one of the biggest factors.

"One suggestion we strongly recommend is just to slow down while driving," said Fort Saskatchewan fire chief Shawn McKerry. "If you can invest in winter tires, they're much better for performance on the snow and ice."

McKerry's tips for safe driving on slick roads include using a five second following rule and checking road conditions before you leave.