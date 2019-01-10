Winter driving tips from Strathcona County RCMP

The Strathcona County RCMP wants everyone to be safe out on the roads.

Police recently provided some tips for drivers on how to safely navigate the unpredictable winter conditions.

“Winter weather conditions pose unique challenges and safety risks for all motorists on our roadway,” said Cpl. Gudmundson of the Strathcona County RCMP. “Being prepared for cold weather and winter driving conditions will help ensure that all road users stay safe.”

Some of their biggest tips were to wait for snowplows to clear the roads before driving, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination so you aren't rushed, check the radio for road and weather updates before traveling and always clean all of the snow and ice off of your car.

Other safety tips include: