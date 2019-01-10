Winter driving tips from Strathcona County RCMP

The Strathcona County RCMP wants everyone to be safe out on the roads.
Police recently provided some tips for drivers on how to safely navigate the unpredictable winter conditions.
“Winter weather conditions pose unique challenges and safety risks for all motorists on our roadway,” said Cpl. Gudmundson of the Strathcona County RCMP. “Being prepared for cold weather and winter driving conditions will help ensure that all road users stay safe.”
Some of their biggest tips were to wait for snowplows to clear the roads before driving, give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination so you aren't rushed, check the radio for road and weather updates before traveling and always clean all of the snow and ice off of your car.
Other safety tips include:
-
Try to keep your vehicle’s fuel tank more than half full. A topped-up gas tank will also be an asset if you become stranded.
-
Signal well in advance of turning to give other motorists time to anticipate and react to your actions. Check your rear-view and side mirrors and always shoulder check before changing lanes.
-
Keep your headlights on all the time - don’t rely on daytime running lights. Low beams are more effective than high beams in fog or heavy snow conditions.
-
Slow down and drive with caution when the roads are wet or icy. Always leave a safe amount of distance between yourself and the vehicle you're following, especially on the highway. That way, if you need to make an emergency stop or your vehicle takes longer to stop due to road conditions, you'll have more time to do so.
-
Ensure your vehicle tires are in very good condition. Good winter tires are highly recommended. Remember to check tire air pressure frequently as it decreases in cold weather. Worn or damaged tires can hamper your ability to drive safely.
-
Always carry an emergency kit in your vehicle. The kit can include, but is not limited to food (that won't spoil), water, first aid kit, blanket, whistle, wind-up flashlight, jumper cables, salt/sand, tow rope, fire extinguisher, extra clothing (including gloves) and road maps.