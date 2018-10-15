Win Ferguson principal "hits jackpot" with her new school

Details
Lana Lastiwka has been adapting well to her new position as principal of Win Ferguson.
 
This year has brought a few firsts for Lastiwka, including her first time in the position of principal.
 
"The jump from being an assistant principal to the principal, you kind of realize 'oh, I don't have anyone else to check with.' Of course we have a team and we check with people, but it stops with you and that takes a bit of learning," she explained.
 
This is also the first time Lastiwka has been a part of Elk Island Public Schools, having previously worked only in Edmonton schools.
 
One of the biggest challenges Lastiwka has dealt with is getting acquainted with new faces, a task she said has been made easier by a staff that is very willing to help. She has also been trying to get a feel for Win Ferguson's history and culture to understand the school better.
 
"I'm just very happy. Fort Saskatchewan has been amazing, the community has been amazing. I kind of hit the jackpot when I got placed here so I'm very thankful to be part of an amazing staff."

