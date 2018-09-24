Record snowfall Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Details
Category: Local News
An Arctic front moving through Alberta brought record snowfall to the Edmonton area on the weekend.
 
“We had three days in a row going back to the 1950s where we set single-day snowfall records in the month of September," said Dan Kulak, meteorologist with Environment Canada.
 
Friday’s seven cm of snow at the Edmonton International Airport eclipsed a record of 3.6 cm set in 1968. Saturday’s nine cm was enough to beat the 8.6. cm that fell on the same day in 1984.
 
Sunday’s 0.2 cm kept the wintery streak going for a third day.
 
“On September 23 on the years we have data for, we've actually never recorded snow. So by default it's basically a new one-day record," Kulak said.
 
It’s been a snowy September in general, with the airport seeing 38 cm of snow so far this month. The 30-year statistical average for September is one cm.
 
We have an Arctic front to thank for the cold temperatures and early taste of winter, Kulak said, adding that the same phenomenon at other times of the year can bring much colder temperatures.
 
“Minus 20 is Arctic air for December or January. Or even colder."

