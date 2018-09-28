Waterline shutdown planned for Sturgeon County

About 400 residents will have limited water access in their area for a few days.

EPCOR is installing a new water metering station which will result in a waterline shutdown near Highway 28 and 63. Residents will need to ensure that their cisterns are full, as the outage is planned for September 30 until October 3.

"There are also approximately 13 residents on the Old Fort Trail that don't have cisterns. Sturgeon County has hired a company to provide water service during this outage," added Sheila Moore, communications manager for Sturgeon County.

The county is asking those affected to only use water when essential.

Signage has been posted and locals have been alerted via hand-delivered notifications.