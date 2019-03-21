Warm weather increasing danger of thin ice

Details
Category: Local News
With spring on the way, ice safety is becoming more important.
 
Municipal enforcement is reminding people to stay off of storm ponds and the river, as the ice is becoming too thin to walk on.
 
"A sheet of ice looks really attractive to go for a nice walk in the nice weather or to play a game of shinny or to cut across, but once a person ventures across that ice, you do so at your own risk and you could fall through into the water," said municipal enforcement supervisor Matt Lowther.
 
A good indicator to judge the thickness of the ice is the colour. Clear blue ice is the strongest, while grey ice is unsafe to walk on. White opaque ice is between the two in strength.
 
If someone falls through, Lowther advises to immediately call 911 and inform emergency services of the location. Stay with the person and tell them help is coming.
 
People falling through the ice has not been a large issue in Fort Saskatchewan in recent years, however according to Lowther, there are instances of it happening in Alberta every year.
 
"We just don't want to be that community that has it happen with tragic results."
 

