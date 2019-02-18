'Warm Hands Warm Hearts' collects over 1,000 pairs of mittens

Details
Category: Local News
SouthPointe School recently contributed to the community in a big way.
 
The school received a $1,000 grant from from United Way of the Alberta Capital Region called Dentons Make Your Mark on Poverty in November. The purpose of the grant was to support schools that had student-led initiatives promoting action and awareness around poverty in their community.
 
Seventeen Grade 3 and 4 students from SouthPointe School made a goal to collect 50 pairs of mittens for each elementary school in Fort Sask, calling their initiative 'Warm Hands Warm Hearts.'
 
The students crushed their initial goal, raising 1,001 pairs of mittens by last Thursday (Feb.14).
 
"There's never been a moment in the time that I've lived in Fort Saskatchewan where I've seen something on social media, in the paper or on the radio where the city just hasn't jumped on it and totally exceeded everybody's goals and expectations," said Grade 1 teacher Carol Bossert. "It's awesome to be a resident here in Fort Saskatchewan."
 
With the extra mittens, the students were able to reach out to all of the junior and senior high schools in Fort Sask, the Families First Society, the Boys and Girls Club and the Gibbons Family Resource Centre as well.
 
All of the mittens were sent out on Friday.
 
mittensOver 1,000 pairs of mittens were collected by the SouthPointe School students, helping 16 community groups.

