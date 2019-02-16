Ward boundary adjustments coming in Strathcona County

With more and more residents calling Ward 4 home, Strathcona County is looking to redraw its ward boundaries.

Based on the county's 2018 census results, Ward 4 exceeded the plus-25 per cent threshold for its population, which is grounds for a boundary revision under the Ward Boundary Review Policy.

"An equal and effective representation is fundamental to any democratic electoral system — and it is the primary goal of a ward boundary review," said Jacqueline Roblin, manager of legal and legislative services with the county. "Equal representation is a principle that all voters should have an equal weight and, therefore, the number of people that live in each ward should be similar."

According to last year's numbers, Ward 4 has a population of 18,041 residents, nearly 4,000 more than the average population of the five urban wards (14,266). In comparison, there are only 11,865 residents living in Ward 3.

As such, the county plans to present council with options for boundary adjustments sometime in April.

"In order for us to meet the requirements under the Municipal Government Act, we have to have a ward boundary bylaw passed on, or before, December 18, 2020," Jaqueline explained. "But we are asking to have a ward boundary bylaw passed sometime in 2019, so that we can more effectively plan for the 2021 election."

Ward boundaries were last changed in 2017.