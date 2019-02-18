Details
Category: Local News
The cold weather has struck again, this time affecting Fort Sask's annual Vintage Snowmobile Show.
 
With normal numbers of around 40-60 participants, this year saw only 16 snowmobiles come out to show off on Monday (Feb.18).
 
"It's a smaller turnout than we are used to but based on the extreme cold that we've had over the last three weeks, I'm not surprised that it was this low," said president of the Fort Saskatchewan Historical Society, Stuart McGowan.
 
This is the event's 14th year. It used to be a vintage snowmobile show and swap, so people could bring parts to buy and sell, but that was stopped a few years ago.
 
In order to enter the show, the snowmobile must be 25 years or older. The oldest snowmobile of the day was a blue, 1967 Snow Trap which belongs to Kevin Steeves from Sherwood Park.
 
"It's a hobby that turned into an obsession," he explained. "I spend more time on a snowmobile than on anything else."
 
Growing up around snowmobiles, Steeves has come to the event every year for over 10 years. He won two trophies this year, one for oldest snowmobile and one for traveling the farthest to attend the event.
 
"We appreciate the people coming out. It's something we've always enjoyed being able to do for the public because it is part of our mandate of bringing history to life," added McGowan.
 
The cold weather also caused all of the other Winterfest activities in Fort Sask to be cancelled. However, Environment Canada recently stated the cold snap is over for the region.
 

More Local News

Cold snap over in the area... for now

The province-wide cold streak is finally over.

Vintage snowmobile show sees smaller than normal turnout

The cold weather has struck again, this time affecting Fort Sask's annual Vintage Snowmobile Show.

Update: area highway closed after collision

A portion of Highway 28A has reopened after an incident earlier this morning (Feb.17).

Sunglasses in the winter: Polarized or non-polarized?

According to Optometrists, caring for your eye health in the winter months is just as important as in the summer.

Strathcona County to install new traffic cameras

Drivers can expect to see traffic cameras installed at two more intersections in Sherwood Park this year.

Plenty to do for Family Day long weekend

Don't let the cold stop you and your family from having fun this weekend.

Ward boundary adjustments coming in Strathcona County

With more and more residents calling Ward 4 home, Strathcona County is looking to redraw its ward boundaries.

Fort Saskatchewan woman charged after police pursuit

Four people, including a woman from Fort Saskatchewan, were recently arrested.

Are you getting too much screen time?

How much time do you spend looking at your phone?

Facey to offer students new AP program this fall

Bev Facey Community High School is looking to give its students a leg up before and after graduation.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login