Vintage snowmobile show sees smaller than normal turnout

The cold weather has struck again, this time affecting Fort Sask's annual Vintage Snowmobile Show.

With normal numbers of around 40-60 participants, this year saw only 16 snowmobiles come out to show off on Monday (Feb.18).

"It's a smaller turnout than we are used to but based on the extreme cold that we've had over the last three weeks, I'm not surprised that it was this low," said president of the Fort Saskatchewan Historical Society, Stuart McGowan.

This is the event's 14th year. It used to be a vintage snowmobile show and swap, so people could bring parts to buy and sell, but that was stopped a few years ago.

In order to enter the show, the snowmobile must be 25 years or older. The oldest snowmobile of the day was a blue, 1967 Snow Trap which belongs to Kevin Steeves from Sherwood Park.

"It's a hobby that turned into an obsession," he explained. "I spend more time on a snowmobile than on anything else."

Growing up around snowmobiles, Steeves has come to the event every year for over 10 years. He won two trophies this year, one for oldest snowmobile and one for traveling the farthest to attend the event.

"We appreciate the people coming out. It's something we've always enjoyed being able to do for the public because it is part of our mandate of bringing history to life," added McGowan.