Verified crime reports now a click away

The Alberta RCMP have taken a big step in crime awareness with a new tool.
 
An online map, is now available for Albertans to see what parts of their community are being hit the hardest by crime in the past 14 days.
 
"The crime map helps the RCMP respond more quickly and accurately to community concerns. If there's a rash of break-ins, that's an opportunity for us to go out and talk to residents, educate them on how to proactively safeguard their property and give them resources to protect themselves," said Inspector Pamela Robinson, the St. Albert RCMP’s  Detachment Commander.
 
St Albert has been piloting the RCMP crime map since February of 2018. As of Wednesday (Oct.10), around 40 other municipalities including Fort Saskatchewan, Morinville, Gibbons and Redwater have joined.
 
The types of crime shown are theft from vehicles, theft of vehicle, break and enters, theft over and under $5,000, mischief and missing persons reports.
 
One of the main goals of the map, according to Superintendent Mike Good of the Alberta RCMP Operations Strategy Branch, is giving people verified information regarding criminal incidents in their neighbourhoods.
 
"When you come to (the map), this is a trusted site that you know the information is accurate and current," said Good.
 
The project was funded through the Government of Alberta and RCMP's $10 million rural crime strategy that was announced earlier this year.
 

 

