Vehicles remain a top target for thieves

Local police have been busy the past two months.

Since December 1 (2018), there have been four stolen vehicles and 22 thefts from vehicles in Fort Saskatchewan.

"Out of the theft from vehicle numbers, five were left unlocked, nine were left with valuables in plain sight and six were stolen licence plates," said RCMP constable Alex Burgess.

In terms of the stolen vehicles, two were left running outside and two had the keys left inside of them.



"The RCMP would like to remind the public to not leave your vehicle running with the keys inside if you do not have a command start," added Burgess.

All four vehicles stolen since December 1 were located.