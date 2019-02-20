Update: Water main break in Bruderheim

Bruderheim residents are still being asked to reduce all unnecessary water use.

Crews discovered a spike in the town's water distribution system at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb.19) and they have since been working to locate and fix a break on the main distribution line.

"The (water) pressure in town has been lowered," said Patty Podoborozny, the town's chief administrative officer. "As you can imagine, the water is coming out at a pretty good rate and it's hard to isolate the break without lowering the pressure."

With that, all scheduled ice times at the rink have been cancelled and car washes have been shutdown for the time being.

Podoborozny added they will continue to lower pressure at certain areas throughout Bruderheim, but the town won't cut off water without notifying residents.