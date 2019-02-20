Details
Category: Local News
Bruderheim residents are still being asked to reduce all unnecessary water use.
 
Crews discovered a spike in the town's water distribution system at about 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday (Feb.19) and they have since been working to locate and fix a break on the main distribution line. 
 
"The (water) pressure in town has been lowered," said Patty Podoborozny, the town's chief administrative officer. "As you can imagine, the water is coming out at a pretty good rate and it's hard to isolate the break without lowering the pressure."
 
With that, all scheduled ice times at the rink have been cancelled and car washes have been shutdown for the time being.
 
Podoborozny added they will continue to lower pressure at certain areas throughout Bruderheim, but the town won't cut off water without notifying residents.
 
"The line is about six feet down and the frost is five feet down, so it was quite a dig to get to where the pipe is," she explained. "We have hydrovac trucks there just sucking all the water out."
 
Strathcona County crews were called in to assist with the issue.

More Local News

Update: Water main break in Bruderheim

Bruderheim residents are still being asked to reduce all unnecessary water use.

RCMP searching for missing man

A Strathcona County man has gone missing.

Third oversized load finally set to hit the roads

After the move was postponed due to the extreme cold last week, a third piece of equipment is about to make its way down our highways.

Police asking for help finding Morinville woman

Police are looking for a local woman.

'Warm Hands Warm Hearts' collects over 1,000 pairs of gloves

SouthPointe School recently contributed to the community in a big way.

Water main break in Bruderheim

Bruderheim residents are being asked to reduce all unnecessary water use.

Four trucks stolen in Morinville break and enter

Police recently responded to a break and enter in Morinville.

Cold snap over in the area... for now

The province-wide cold streak is finally over.

Update: Missing 45-year-old last seen in Sherwood Park

The Strathcona County RCMP have located a missing man.

Vintage snowmobile show sees smaller than normal turnout

The cold weather has struck again, this time affecting Fort Sask's annual Vintage Snowmobile Show.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login