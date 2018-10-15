Fort Sask not jumping the gun on annexation planning

Although it is potentially years away, the City of Fort Saskatchewan is making sure current and future residents are well-informed on the upcoming annexation.

In September, Strathcona County and the Fort announced 952 hectares of land would be annexed at a cost of around $500,000.

Public information sessions were set up this month and according to Matthew Siddons, Fort Saskatchewan's city planner, it's not a fast process.

"The annexation process is about two to four years, so it could be long and the actual planning for the future lands will be a few years from now."

The area, mostly south of the city, has roughly 50 Strathcona County properties and will affect around 150 people.

"The first set of changes the land owners would see would be their property taxes. So they'd be paying property taxes to the City of Fort Saskatchewan instead of the county," added Siddons.

According to the city, the annexation application process is about half way done. After the formal application is submitted, it will go to the Municipal Government Board for review, public hearings and recommendations before a provincial decision is made.

Fort Saskatchewan originally requested 2,000 hectares in 2015. The annexation was a near must have for the city as at the public information sessions, it was said that the Fort's projected population is expected to grow to over 85,000 people by 2066.