Details
Category: Local News
Although it is potentially years away, the City of Fort Saskatchewan is making sure current and future residents are well-informed on the upcoming annexation.
 
In September, Strathcona County and the Fort announced 952 hectares of land would be annexed at a cost of around $500,000.
 
Public information sessions were set up this month and according to Matthew Siddons, Fort Saskatchewan's city planner, it's not a fast process.
 
"The annexation process is about two to four years, so it could be long and the actual planning for the future lands will be a few years from now."
 
The area, mostly south of the city, has roughly 50 Strathcona County properties and will affect around 150 people.
 
"The first set of changes the land owners would see would be their property taxes. So they'd be paying property taxes to the City of Fort Saskatchewan instead of the county," added Siddons.
 
According to the city, the annexation application process is about half way done. After the formal application is submitted, it will go to the Municipal Government Board for review, public hearings and recommendations before a provincial decision is made.
Fort Saskatchewan originally requested 2,000 hectares in 2015. The annexation was a near must have for the city as at the public information sessions, it was said that the Fort's projected population is expected to grow to over 85,000 people by 2066.
 
A map of the proposed annexed area can be found here.

More Local News

Redwater gauging interest from cannabis retailers

The Town of Redwater could be adding a couple new shops after October 17.

Fort Sask not jumping the gun on annexation planning

Although it is potentially years away, the City of Fort Saskatchewan is making sure current and future residents are well-informed on the upcoming annexation.

Strathcona County: snow can take over a week to clear

Even with some warmer weather in the forecast, winter worries aren't far away.

Morinville mourns the death of former mayor

A former Morinville mayor has passed away.

Report shows wildfire smoke brought high risk air quality in August

B.C. wildfire smoke made for some historically poor air quality in the Fort Saskatchewan area this summer.

Redwater gets long-awaited fitness facility

Redwater's long-awaited fitness centre is finally open for use.

Joe Nolan's new music a tribute to childhood home

Local singer-songwriter Joe Nolan’s new music takes listeners on a journey into his childhood.

Police looking to reunite puppy with rightful owner

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the owner of a puppy found inside a stolen SUV.

Girl power: Children raise money for International Day of the Girl

Some kids from the Boys and Girls Club having been working hard all week for International Day of the Girl.

Online harassment and false 911 calls a concern for local Mounties

A local detachment had a busy first eight months of 2018.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login