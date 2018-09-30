Details
Category: Local News
Police want to remind the public to pass school buses safely.

With school in full swing, the RCMP are reminding drivers that passing a stopped school bus could lead to a $543 ticket.

"If they have their stop sign and alternating red flashing lamps activated, vehicles in both directions have to come to a complete stop until the sign and lights are shut off,” said Morinville RCMP Constable Amanda Foster.

Dangerous driving habits in school zones continue to be a key focus for local authorities.
 
"We have seen a number of violators in and around Morinville. So we're trying to encourage people to be very mindful, especially with the kids getting off, they don't always pay attention to their surroundings," added Foster.

Speeding through a school zone starts with a $78 ticket plus demerits, while failing to yield to a pedestrian can lead to a $776 fine.
 

More Local News

Extra yard waste collection starting in the Fort

Starting Monday (Oct.1), you can get rid of all that autumn garbage on your lawn.

Unsafe school bus passing leads to costly fine

Police want to remind the public to pass school buses safely.

Council says no to costly bridge replacement

Fort Saskatchewan city councillors all agreed to go with the least expensive choice when faced with three options for getting a Clover Park bridge back into usable condition.

RCMP identify body found in rural Strathcona County

A man found dead in Strathcona County on September 13 has been identified.

Final increase to minimum wage takes effect on Oct. 1

The transition to a higher mimum wage will soon be complete.

ATV safety is still key, even with winter approaching

Riding off-road vehicles can provide a fun pastime throughout the year, but it's important to keep safety in mind -- even as summer comes to an end.

Golf tournaments raise thousands for local charities

Sturgeon County council recently presented nearly $30,000 to four local charities.

Bruderheim makes adjustments to zoning of annexed land

There are still a few issues to work out when it comes to Bruderheim's newly acquired land.

Fines start at $250 under new smoking bylaw

Offenders could face fines of up to $1,000 under Fort Saskatchewan’s newly approved smoking bylaw.

Waterline shutdown planned for Sturgeon County

About 400 residents will have limited water access in their area for a few days.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login