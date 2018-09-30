Unsafe school bus passing leads to costly fine

Police want to remind the public to pass school buses safely.



, the RCMP are reminding drivers that passing a stopped school bus could lead to a $543 ticket.



"If they have their stop sign and alternating red flashing lamps activated, vehicles in both directions have to come to a complete stop until the sign and lights are shut off,” said Morinville RCMP Constable Amanda Foster.



"We have seen a number of violators in and around Morinville. So we're trying to encourage people to be very mindful, especially with the kids getting off, they don't always pay attention to their surroundings," added Foster.



Speeding through a school zone starts with a $78 ticket plus demerits, while failing to yield to a pedestrian can lead to a $776 fine.