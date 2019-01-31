Local ukulele group performs live at Rogers Place

Some Sherwood Park kids took centre stage during Friday's (Jan.25) Oil Kings game.

Wye Elementary School's ukulele group were given the opportunity to perform a few songs during the game's intermissions at Rogers Place.

"We were on the jumbotron which was pretty cool," said Grade 4 student Jorga Lerminiaux.

She mentioned they didn't get to see much of the game, having to leave at the eight minute marks in the first two periods to get ready, but it was still a lot of fun.

Lerminiaux was joined by 46 other students, ranging from Grades 2-6. Many of them donned pink attire to support Pink at the Rink, a fundraiser for Sorrentino’s Compassion House.

"The place was full of people, it was the biggest audience we've ever played for. The kids, they were amazing. They played so well," said music teacher Monique Boyer.

The Wye Elementary parent council were the drivers for getting the students on stage. They got in touch with the Oil Kings to arrange for it as well as ask for permission to sell tickets for a section of the rink to parents and families. A portion of the money went towards the school.

In total, they sold 250 tickets and made about $1,300.

"It was an amazing experience for everyone as well as a memorable experience for all the kids," Boyer added.

The group will be getting their instruments ready again on Saturday (Feb.2) for World Ukulele Day. Ukulele players from Edmonton and surrounding areas will be playing together in West Edmonton Mall from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.