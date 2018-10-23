Two Redwater residents receive award from council

Jacquelyn Moren and Katy Holowaychuk were each recognized for their hard work in the community.

Both women received the Exceptionally Outstanding Achievement Award at council on Tuesday (Oct.16).

"We had lots of staff change over in the summertime so I was working at my corporate services assistant job while doing my new job. It was good to be recognized for all of the hard work," said Holowaychuk. "They were just recognizing that I had to go above and beyond."

Moren had been nominated for her efforts with Redwater's Community Volunteering Income Tax Program, a program offered to people who have low income and don't have the means to hire someone to do their taxes for them.

"For next year, I'm expecting that our numbers will rise. Last year, we did 38 and then 2018 we were up to 58. So we had quite a big jump and with word getting around I expected that number will jump again for 2019," explained Moren.

She added that winning the award was a huge surprise for her.

"I think it's a really good thing for the town to put on. It just helps the staff to know that they are valued and appreciated and it will also encourage other people to put their best foot forward as well."