Two pedestrians in crosswalks hit in Fort Saskatchewan

Keep an eye out for pedestrians.
 
According to the City of Fort Saskatchewan, two pedestrians, in separate incidents, were recently hit by a vehicle in a marked crosswalk. Both pedestrians were taken to hospital with head injuries.
 
The city said that both incidents "have had a common theme," where drivers were aware of approaching vehicles, but failed to notice the walkers.
 
Motorists are being reminded to be extra vigilant when driving through and turning at an intersection, or when approaching marked crosswalks.
 
Failing to yield to a pedestrian who's already in a crosswalk is a $776 fine with four demerits.
 

