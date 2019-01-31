Details
Category: Local News
Two businesses in Morinville were recently broken into.
 
On Wednesday (Jan.30) around 10:48 p.m., RCMP were dispatched to two consecutive commercial intrusion alarms on 100 Avenue.
 
The suspect/s forcefully gained entry into Daisy Nails Salon, leaving with undisclosed items. Police then responded to an alarm at a business further down the road, where the suspect/s smashed a window near the entrance and crawled inside.
 
Police said it appears nothing was stolen in the second break in.
 
No surveillance footage or images were released. 
 
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 1-780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More Local News

Snowfall warning for the region

A lot of snow is about to hit the area.

Two Morinville businesses targeted by thieves

Two businesses in Morinville were recently broken into.

Elk Island National Park set to move about 190 plains bison

Elk Island National Park (EINP) staff have been busy at the bison handling facility north of Highway 16.

Travellers' advisory issued for central Alberta

People may want to cancel their plans this weekend.

Local ukulele group performs live at Rogers Place

Some Sherwood Park kids took centre stage during Friday's (Jan.25) Oil Kings game.

RCMP arrest "well-known" thief in Sturgeon County

Three people, including a repeat offender, were recently arrested.

Sherwood Drive changes to cost around $2 million

Major road improvements are coming in Strathcona County.

Snow and extreme cold expected this weekend

Things are about to cool off in the region.

Local resident hoping to raise $4,500 for cancer research

A Fort Sask resident is gearing up to help conquer cancer.

DCC updates look of Games Den

The Dow Centennial Centre's (DCC) Games Den recently underwent a makeover.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login