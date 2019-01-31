Two Morinville businesses targeted by thieves

Two businesses in Morinville were recently broken into.

On Wednesday (Jan.30) around 10:48 p.m., RCMP were dispatched to two consecutive commercial intrusion alarms on 100 Avenue.

The suspect/s forcefully gained entry into Daisy Nails Salon, leaving with undisclosed items. Police then responded to an alarm at a business further down the road, where the suspect/s smashed a window near the entrance and crawled inside.

Police said it appears nothing was stolen in the second break in.

No surveillance footage or images were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 1-780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.