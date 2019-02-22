Transit route changes coming in Fort Sask

—

—

— 320 and 321 — will be moved onto the new 584 Green Route, which is set to launch on March 5.

The other two stops320 and 321will be moved onto the new 584 Green Route, which is set to launch on March 5.

The old route (left) will be adjusted to reflect the changes on the new route (right) starting March 1.

"Sheridan Drive is an area that has service from both routes, so we're moving one of the routes onto 101 Street to basically create more efficiency with the Red Route, which is the route that experiences the most delays," Dionigi explained.