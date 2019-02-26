Transit public workshops upcoming in Fort

Fort Sask Transit (FST) is looking for input on its services.

They will be hosting public workshops on Thursday (Feb.28) and Saturday (Mar.2) to gather feedback on the commuter service (Route 580) to Edmonton, as well as local transit routes.

"We'd like to get feedback from residents on their commute patterns," said Anthony Dionigi, transit supervisor with the city. "If they use transit, what they want to improve about it — and if they don't use transit, how we can encourage them to get on our buses."

FST is currently working on a cost-benefit analysis report about the commuter service for council that will be ready by the end of March or early April, according to Dionigi.

"We're taking in as much user feedback as we can to incorporate into that report, which will lead the future planning of our commuter service," he explained.

Thursday's workshop will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Lion's Mane room at the Dow Centennial Centre. They will then switch locations on Saturday, hosting it in the Lang Room at city hall from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.