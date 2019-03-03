Train and rail car safety a hot topic

Safety has been top of mind as the government looks to increase rail traffic in Alberta.
With the province committing around $3.7-billion to lease over 4,000 new rail cars to move more oil by train, concerns have been raised around recent local incidents.
"The good thing is that the cars the province is pursuing are the most up to date and the most safe rail cars," said Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood. "They are built to the highest standards and specifications that are available."
Recently, a train collided with a grain truck in Lamont County near Mundare.
In January, a 48-year-old man died after his semi truck collided with a train in Strathcona County.
In July (2018), a train derailment was kept quiet in Strathcona County after a locomotive and three rail cars derailed at Canadian Pacific Railway’s Clover Bar yard. In June (2018), a 24-year-old was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to hospital after colliding with train northwest of Morinville.
A CN train derailed, leaking around 30-50 litres of crude oil while forcing 46 homes to be evacuated, in October (2017).
The Alberta government is planning to move up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020.