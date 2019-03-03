Train and rail car safety a hot topic

Safety has been top of mind as the government looks to increase rail traffic in Alberta.

With the province committing around $3.7-billion to lease over 4,000 new rail cars to move more oil by train, concerns have been raised around recent local incidents.

"The good thing is that the cars the province is pursuing are the most up to date and the most safe rail cars," said Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood. "They are built to the highest standards and specifications that are available."