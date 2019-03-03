Details
Category: Local News
Safety has been top of mind as the government looks to increase rail traffic in Alberta.
 
With the province committing around $3.7-billion to lease over 4,000 new rail cars to move more oil by train, concerns have been raised around recent local incidents.
 
"The good thing is that the cars the province is pursuing are the most up to date and the most safe rail cars," said Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville MLA Jessica Littlewood. "They are built to the highest standards and specifications that are available."
 
 
In January, a 48-year-old man died after his semi truck collided with a train in Strathcona County.
 
In July (2018), a train derailment was kept quiet in Strathcona County after a locomotive and three rail cars derailed at Canadian Pacific Railway’s Clover Bar yard. In June (2018), a 24-year-old was extricated from his vehicle and airlifted to hospital after colliding with train northwest of Morinville.
 
 
The Alberta government is planning to move up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day by 2020.
 
 
 

More Local News

Fort Transit preparing to make improvements

With the help of local residents, Fort Sask Transit (FST) is planning for the future.

Train and rail car safety a hot topic

Safety has been top of mind as the government looks to increase rail traffic in Alberta.

More gas tanks being drilled in Sturgeon County

Police are seeing a recent crime trend.

Fort High bike-a-thon raises $25,000 for cancer research

They may be sore for a few days, but all the pedalling was worth it in the end.

New political party nominates candidate for local riding

Ron Malowany was recently selected as the Alberta Advantage Party (AAP) candidate in Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville.

Collision between train and truck

A cleanup crew was needed after an incident in Lamont County near Mundare.

Portable air monitoring station moving to Chipman

Fort Air Partnership (FAP) is preparing to set up its portable station in a new location.

Local MP calling on Justin Trudeau to resign following SNC-Lavalin scandal

Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan MP Garnett Genuis is calling for the prime minister's resignation following a massive scandal.

Morinville woman up for national award

Lynne Rosychuk is getting recognition for her efforts in making the world a better, safer place.

More extreme cold temperatures to hit region

It's shaping up to be another chilly weekend.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login