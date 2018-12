Top local stories of 2018

As 2018 winds down and a new year begins, it's time to look back at the biggest stories of the year.



According to hits on fortsaskonline.com, these are the top five articles:

A serious two-vehicle collision in March killed a 17-year-old girl. A truck and SUV collided on the Highway 15 bridge in March. Construction on the accident-prone bridge should start in the summer of 2019

Two explosions fired in the lower level of the Strathcona County Community Centre's parkade in early November. 21-year-old Kane Kosolowsky set one of the explosions and the other was accidental. Kosolowsky had multiple firearms in his vehicle and died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The cost to clean up the damage is around $14-million

The bylaw establishes new rules for cannabis, tobacco and vaporizer use in the city, adding some restrictions to mandatory provincial regulations that already ban smoking of tobacco and cannabis in public places, workplaces and vehicles. Offenders could face fines of up to $1,000

2. Spring flooding and fires

It was a long shot...but she did it! 19-year-old Stables, the youngest competitor ever in the series, topped Nova Scotia's Andy Hay in the season finale. The Sherwood park resident has since moved to Kelowna to start a catering company with her family. 1. Beccy Stables wins Masterchef Canada

There were over 1.4-million hits on fortsaskonline.com in 2018.