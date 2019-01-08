Tom Cochrane and Red Rider coming to Fort Saskatchewan

Details
Category: Local News
Canadian music icon Tom Cochrane is set to take the stage at the Shell Theatre in March.
 
Cochrane is known for his work as a solo singer-songwriter, as well as his time as the front man for the rock band Red Rider, whose members will be performing with him.
 
An Order of Canada recipient and a Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Cochrane has won eight Juno Awards and numerous other industry honours, such as a Grammy nomination in 1992.
 
Hits for Cochrane include 'Life is a Highway', 'I Wish You Well' and 'Big League'.
 
The show will take place on March 25, with tickets going on sale on Friday (Jan.11) at 10 a.m. The presale starts on Jan.10 at 10 a.m. using the code highway.
 
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Shell Theatre's website.
 
 

 

 

