Tickets selling out already for the new Shell Theatre season

Excitement for the 2018-19 Shell Theatre season is snowballing.

Big acts such as Jann Arden and Matthew Good have already sold out before the season started.

The first show of the season, Jimmy Rankin who performs on Friday (Oct.12), is also selling fast.

Shell Theatre supervisor Josh Gennings said he believes people are buying tickets at a similar rate as last year.

Artists stopping at the theatre for the first time include Ruthie Foster, Celtic Tenors, Twin Flames and Ballet Jörgen's 'Coppélia'. "We do have some great returning acts, with Jimmy Rankin, Sass Jordan and Jann Arden. People may remember Aaron Goodvin as he was the opener for Gord Bamford when he was in town," said Gennings.

"We want to make sure that the entire experience, from when you buy your tickets straight through until when you leave at the end of the night is the best one possible," added Gennings.