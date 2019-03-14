Details
Category: Local News
The warmer weather has led to the closure of a few outdoor ice surfaces in Fort Saskatchewan.
 
On Tuesday (Mar.12), the city closed the leisure ice rinks at Legacy Park, Greenfield and Pryce Alderson Park due to deteriorating ice conditions.
 
"We couldn't maintain them safely," said Barbara Holmes, foreman of parks services with the city.
 
She noted they will likely remain closed until next winter.
 
However, both the Mowat and RCMP outdoor rinks are still open, as are the snowbank rinks adjacent to them.
 

More Local News

Strathcona County prepares to host Alberta Special Olympics

Strathcona County has been selected as the host community for the 2021 Special Olympics Alberta Summer Games.

Local shop owner wins first Farmers' Market award

The Cotton Candy Shoppe recently gained some recognition.

Strathcona County rolls out new corporate business plan

Strathcona County employees now have a guiding document for 2019-22.

Three outdoor rinks closed in Fort Sask

The warmer weather has led to the closure of a few outdoor ice surfaces in Fort Saskatchewan.

Multiple oversized loads headed to the Industrial Heartland

Several wide loads are being hauled from Edmonton to the Fort Saskatchewan area.

Local MP against proposed Clean Fuel Standards

Gas prices could be on the rise again.

Case found on school grounds contained fentanyl and meth

Police found a suspicious package last month.

Bruderheim receives federal support for climate change

Bruderheim recently received support towards climate change adaptations in the community.

Father praises local hospital for changing son's life

According to Murray Boratynec, the Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital hugely impacted his family.

Redwater man arrested after police pursuit

A police pursuit led to the arrests of five people and the recovery of a semi-automatic rifle.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login