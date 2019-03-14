Three outdoor rinks closed in Fort Sask

The warmer weather has led to the closure of a few outdoor ice surfaces in Fort Saskatchewan.
On Tuesday (Mar.12), the city closed the leisure ice rinks at Legacy Park, Greenfield and Pryce Alderson Park due to deteriorating ice conditions.
"We couldn't maintain them safely," said Barbara Holmes, foreman of parks services with the city.
She noted they will likely remain closed until next winter.
However, both the Mowat and RCMP outdoor rinks are still open, as are the snowbank rinks adjacent to them.