Three billion pounds of nickel produced in Fort Sask

A local company has hit a major milestone.

Sherritt International Corporation announced on Friday (Mar.1) that its refinery in Fort Saskatchewan has reached three billion pounds of finished nickel production since operations first began in 1954.

“As one of Canada’s oldest mining companies, we are proud of this important milestone,” said David Pathe, CEO and president of Sherritt. “It serves as a testament to the refinery’s dependability over the past 65 years and the ability of our employees to adapt to changes in the industry and introduce innovations that have enabled Sherritt to maintain our leadership position as a producer of low cost, high quality nickel.”

The Fort Saskatchewan refinery processes mixed sulphides — made through the Moa Joint Venture — to produce Class 1 nickel in briquette and powder forms.

Class 1 nickel is the purest form of nickel and is particularly suited for applications such as electric vehicle batteries, which require high purity levels.

In 2018, the Fort Saskatchewan refinery produced 30,708 tonnes of finished nickel.