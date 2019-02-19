Third oversized load finally set to hit the roads

Details
Category: Local News
After the move was postponed due to the extreme cold last week, a third piece of equipment is about to make its way down our highways.
 
Starting on Tuesday night (Feb.19), a 728-tonne, 48-metre-long piece of petrochemical equipment called a polypropylene reactor will be hauled from Edmonton to the Industrial Heartland.
 
"It is the second heaviest road move in Alberta history after our splitter, which we moved earlier in the year," said Steven Noble, senior communications advisor with Inter Pipeline.
 
The move will begin around 9 p.m., when the reactor will be transported from Cessco to a staging area at Highways 14 and 21, arriving around 5 a.m. on Wednesday (Feb.20).
 
From there, the oversized load will continue its journey at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday (Feb.21) and arrive in Lamont at 5 p.m.
 
The final trek will take place on Friday (Feb.22), when it's expected to make it on site around 1 p.m.
 
"At the end of the week, we'll actually be lifting and installing the PP reactor once it arrives on site," Noble added. "We have nearly a 500-foot crane in place to do that, so it's going to be quite a spectacle."
 
While in transport, the load will use the entire width of a two-lane highway, including the shoulder.
 
Full route:
- Exit Cessco yard at 100 Street and 75 Avenue and travel east.
- South on 99 Street to 63 Avenue; east on 63 Avenue to 91 Street.
- South on 91 Street to 51 Avenue; east on 51 Avenue to Roper Road.
- East to 75 Street; south on 75 Street to 51 Avenue.
- East on 51 Avenue to 50 Street at Whitemud Drive westbound off ramp.
- Whitemud Drive east to Anthony Henday southbound.
- Highway 14 eastbound and stage at Highways 14 and 21.
- Highway 14 east to Range Road 190.
- North on Range Road 190 to Township Road 510.
- East on Township Road 510 to Highway 834.
- North on Highway 834 to Highway 15; Highway 15 west to Lamont.
- Continue west on Highway 15 to Range Road 220.
- North on Range Road 220 to site.
 
Once operational, the reactor will convert propylene gas into a polypropylene resin, as part of Inter Pipeline's $3.5 billion Heartland Petrochemical Complex.

