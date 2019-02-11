A massive piece of industrial equipment won't be moving down area highways this week.

The company said on Twitter: "Due to weather conditions, the transport of the PP Reactor will be postponed to a later date."

Noble added the extreme cold temperatures cause concerns for not only work crews, but the equipment used in the move. This was the third big equipment move in the last few weeks. The monstrous piece was expected to arrive on site around 1 p.m. on Wednesday (Feb.13).

"We're looking to move the reactor as soon as possible. We'd still like to see it shipped to site in the next couple of weeks," said Steven Noble, Inter Pipeline's senior communications advisor.