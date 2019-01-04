The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts cold and snowy winter

Details
Category: Local News
The Old Farmer's Almanac has an idea of what this winter season is going to look like.
 
For the majority of the country, Fort Saskatchewan area included, the book is predicting a cold and snowy winter. The beginning and end of January is expected to be the coldest time, with the average temperature around five degrees cooler than normal. February is expected to be two degrees warmer than normal and March four degrees cooler.
 
"That's kind of interesting we don't see any really long cold snaps in February or March or even April for that matter," said Jack Burnett, managing editor. "That's a little bit unusual to say the least."
 
That isn't the only unusual prediction they have, either. The almanac is expecting the entire country will get more snow than usual. In the 227 years of The Old Farmer's Almanac, Burnett said they have never seen a year like this one.
 
Part of their method of creating predictions comes from weather patterns from the past. Their three main techniques are meteorology, which looks at localized weather effects, climatology, which is the long-term weather trends in an area, and solar science.
 
Environment Canada's method is slightly different, as they focus on analyzing water temperatures.
 
The Old Farmer's Almanac predicted last winter would be warmer than usual.

 

