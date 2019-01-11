The Boys and Girls Club help 1,000 children in 2018

The Fort Saskatchewan Boys and Girls Club had their biggest year ever.

In 2018, the club was able to provide programs and services to around 1,000 local children and their families.

"It continues to grow," said executive director Wendy Serink. "As Fort Saskatchewan grows, so does the need for a variety of things for children and youth."

The club's Youth Employment Strategy helped 60 youth find places of work where they could learn valuable skills and gain hands-on experience in the workforce.

Their counseling and support programs helped around 250 clients. The club has support programs for youth within schools and through their mentorship program, as well.

More than 17,000 breakfasts were served to kids in the club's morning program and the kids made themselves 4,000 bagged lunches for school.

Through help from sponsors, The Boys and Girls Club also were able to provide a variety of adventure-based summer camps for kids who may not have been able to go to camp otherwise.

With the club continuing to grow each year, they are now eyeing up a new location near SouthPointe School.

"When we built this building 18 years ago, we never felt that we would outgrow it," Serink said. "But we now are needing additional space."

They hope to complete the project within the next couple of years.