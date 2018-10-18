Temporary road closure on Highway 643

A road closure on Friday (Oct.19) may cause some people issues getting to and from work.

The closure will be located at the intersection of Highway 643 and Range Road 220.

"The Range Road 220 part is being realigned so that it meets up going south and going north at the highway. Part of that work also involves upgrading the rail crossing because there is a railways crossing right alongside that Range Road 220. So in order to do that work, to replace the rail crossing signals, in order to do that work safely they have to actually close that highway, they can't allow traffic through when they're replacing that rail crossing signal, explained Vanessa Goodman, external relations manager with Northwest Redwater Partnership.

Work begins at 7 a.m. Friday morning and is expected to be done by the end of the day, although the closure could extend into Saturday.

People traveling from the Redwater area to Gibbons will have to take a detour.