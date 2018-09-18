A teenager is facing charges after a large field fire.

RCMP have confirmed a 19-year-old man from Edmonton is being charged with mischief over $5,000.

On Sept.7 at around 1:40 a.m., the Strathcona County RCMP and Strathcona County Emergency Services responded to a vehicle and field fire by Highway 21 and Township Road 532. The blaze was allegedly caused by a GMC Envoy driving through the dry crop.