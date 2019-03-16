SYNC program honours late Alice Thomas

A youth-based program recently paid tribute to a beloved local woman.

Thomas, who founded the local Ladies Auxiliary and was a part of the SYNC program, passed away at the age of 93 in October 2018.

"I think it's very important to remember her because she was one of my mentors and she did a lot for the community," said Marie Coubrough, president of the Fort Saskatchewan Ladies Auxiliary.

"Hopefully she's a great inspiration to everybody because she was dedicated to what she did."

After Thomas passed, the Ladies Auxiliary donated $600 to the SYNC program in her memory. Using some of those funds, students and seniors involved in the program helped create the commemorative sign, which will be hung inside the legion.

"It was a bare tree when we started and then we had the kids from all of the schools and the seniors from Southfort Bend Gardens, which is where Alice lived, put their thumb prints on it," said Carole Bossert, co-founder of SYNC.

The Ladies Auxiliary also presented a shadow box that they created with Thomas' beret and other belongings.

