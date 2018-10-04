Details
Category: Local News
An investigation is ongoing after a suspicious incident.
 
On Thursday (Oct.4) at around 8 a.m., an elderly man and middle-aged woman allegedly offered a ride to a couple students. The kids were in the field behind SouthPointe School, refused and reported the incident to the principal and police.
 
In a release the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP said "the only vehicle description at this time is that it was a light coloured SUV."
 
Police are asking for the public's help in gathering more information. Anyone who may have witnessed this or a similar incident is asked to call the Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.

More Local News

Suspicious duo target SouthPointe School students

An investigation is ongoing after a suspicious incident.

Empty house burned to the ground north of Redwater

Police are looking into a house fire.

Local snakes slither to winter homes

With another long, cold winter looming, it’s time for the city’s snake population to head for cover.

Red doors symbolize love at Fort Saskatchewan's new high school

Fort Saskatchewan resident Michelle Ethier has a special connection to the city’s new Catholic high school.

90+ hours of training for local pot shop workers

Getting educated on what's being sold is a top priority for retailers as legal cannabis inches closer.

Families First sees years of steady growth in funding

Fort Saskatchewan’s Families First Society launched in 1998 with a funding grant of about $40,000.

Plenty of fickleness on workplace cannabis discretion, testing

Cannabis will be legal in two weeks and there's still a ton of questions that need answering.

Here’s where you can and can’t smoke in Fort Sask come Oct.17

The City of Fort Saskatchewan’s recently approved smoking bylaw goes into effect October 17, the day recreational cannabis use becomes legal in Canada.

"Frankenbuilding" a thing of the past for Ardrossan Elementary students

Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) celebrated the grand opening of Ardrossan’s newest elementary school on Friday.

Lamont County eyeing up multi-billion dollar refinery

A nearby county is optimistic about their economic future.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login