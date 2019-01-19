Super Blood Wolf Moon visible in North America

There will be a spectacular sight in the sky on Sunday (Jan.20).

A Super Blood Wolf Moon will be visible in North and South America, as well as western parts of Europe and Africa.

The moon will undergo a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon." This is caused by the moon entering the Earth's shadow and turning a rusty color from scattered sunlight particles.

At the same time, the full moon will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, which is called perigee. This will cause the moon to appear slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective on Earth, a phenomenon often referred to as a "supermoon."

The "wolf" part of the name comes from the traditional name of the January full moon. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name may date back to Native American tribes and early Colonial times when wolves would howl at the moon during this time due to mid-winter hunger.

According to NASA, the total eclipse will occur at around 10:12 p.m. and will last 1 hour and 2 minutes. The full experience, from the start of the partial eclipse to the end, will last 3 hours and 17 minutes.

For local residents, one of the best places to view the site is in Elk Island National Park.

"Because we are in the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve and we have that dark sky preserve designation, we really encourage people to come out and use the park for any sort of dark sky opportunity," said Kathyrn Tatham, team leader of visitor services.

This total eclipse will be the last one until May 2021. The last total lunar eclipse occurred on July 27, 2018 and was visible over Africa and countries in Central Asia such as India.