Details
Category: Local News
There will be a spectacular sight in the sky on Sunday (Jan.20).
 
A Super Blood Wolf Moon will be visible in North and South America, as well as western parts of Europe and Africa.
 
The moon will undergo a total lunar eclipse, also known as a "blood moon." This is caused by the moon entering the Earth's shadow and turning a rusty color from scattered sunlight particles.
 
At the same time, the full moon will be at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, which is called perigee. This will cause the moon to appear slightly bigger and brighter from our perspective on Earth, a phenomenon often referred to as a "supermoon."
 
The "wolf" part of the name comes from the traditional name of the January full moon. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name may date back to Native American tribes and early Colonial times when wolves would howl at the moon during this time due to mid-winter hunger.
 
According to NASA, the total eclipse will occur at around 10:12 p.m. and will last 1 hour and 2 minutes. The full experience, from the start of the partial eclipse to the end, will last 3 hours and 17 minutes.
 
For local residents, one of the best places to view the site is in Elk Island National Park.
 
"Because we are in the Beaver Hills Dark Sky Preserve and we have that dark sky preserve designation, we really encourage people to come out and use the park for any sort of dark sky opportunity," said Kathyrn Tatham, team leader of visitor services.
 
This total eclipse will be the last one until May 2021. The last total lunar eclipse occurred on July 27, 2018 and was visible over Africa and countries in Central Asia such as India.

More Local News

Blowing snow advisory issued for area

Environment Canada has issued a warning for the Fort Sask area.

Super Blood Wolf Moon visible in North America

There will be a spectacular sight in the sky on Sunday (Jan.20).

15 taken into custody after drug bust

Area police detachments have teamed up in a recent drug bust.

Another massive load heading to Industrial Heartland

A second huge piece of equipment is about to travel on are highways.

Gibbons schools put on hold and secure

Gibbons School and Landing Trail School had to take precautionary measures.

EIPS hopeful for Sherwood Heights Junior High replacement school

Work on Sherwood Heights Junior High has become a top priority for Elk Island Public Schools.

Made-in-Alberta to potentially invest up to $20 billion in the heartland

Premier Rachel Notley's Made-in-Alberta strategy could have a big payoff in the region.

St. Albert resident wins $7.9 million on LOTTO 6/49

An Alberta man recently hit the jackpot.

Bruderheim growing in population

Bruderheim's recent census results showed growth in the town.

Speeder caught going 149 km/h on Highway 15 bridge

A man was recently pulled over for excessive speeding in the area.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login