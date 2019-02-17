Sunglasses in the winter: Polarized or non-polarized?

Details
Category: Local News
According to Optometrists, caring for your eye health in the winter months is just as important as in the summer.
 
Everyone knows the importance of protecting your eyes from increased UV rays during the summer. However, the reflection from snow and ice can make conditions just as bad.
 
Dr. Wyatt Shaw, Optometrist with Fort Sask Eye Care, says it's important that you block out the reflective rays.
 
"You're just getting so much of that glare, it's debilitating. But to block that glare, polarized lenses are the best."
 
Polarized lenses filter out the beams of light reflected off surfaces like snow, ice and water, making them much more effective than non-polarized lenses in the winter.
 
Glare in the summer can be just as bad, reflecting off of cars, glass and water. Using some sort of eye protection throughout the entire year can help with vision clarity and prevent macular degeneration.
 
"You're protecting your eyes from skin cancer, that's the big one. Early Cataracts and macular degeneration, those are two that are directly related to UV exposure. So, protecting those eyes all year round is very important," added Shaw.
 
Children to the age of 19 and seniors 65 and over are all covered for a yearly eye exam by the province. Dr. Shaw recommends people take advantage of this regardless of perceived eye health as some eye diseases are not symptomatic until much later in the disease and should be identified early.
 
For adults aged 20-64, Dr. Shaw says a check up every two years is fine.

