Soccer field usage down in the Fort

Soccer may have been an afterthought for some people this summer.

According to numbers provided by the City of Fort Saskatchewan, local soccer field usage was down by over 2000 hours in 2018 compared to 2017.

"Most people want to go camping in summer and want their weekends free. The commitment to soccer is pretty weekend based," said Kelly Yanch, vice president for Fort Saskatchewan soccer association.

From April to October 2017, the fields were used for 1275 hours. From April to September 2018, the fields were used from 1069 hours.

"With other growing sports in Fort Saskatchewan, there's more variety to choose from," added Yanch.