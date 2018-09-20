The Fort Saskatchewan RCMP are continuing to work towards reducing the number of serious collisions in the city.

The local detachment reported this week that from June 1 to August 31, officers issued 191 violation tickets to motorists in the Fort Saskatchewan area.

The tickets were handed out for a range of speeding, moving and non-moving offenses.

The City of Fort Saskatchewan adopted the Vision Zero approach to improving traffic safety in January with the aim of completely eliminating fatal and major injury collisions from roadways.

According to Fort Saskatchewan Municipal Enforcement, there were 240 collisions on city streets from January to the end of July.