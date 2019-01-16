Sturgeon County sees zero percent tax increase

Residents are getting a bit of a break this year.

After finalizing their budget, Sturgeon County announced there would be no tax increase for 2019.

“I am pleased we were able to avoid a tax increase while managing to maintain and, in some areas, increase service levels," said mayor Alanna Hnatiw. "With the current state of the economy, it’s necessary that we reduce financial strain where we can."

Council members spent their pre-budget meeting and the three public days evaluating and deliberating to ensure their budget of $107.4-million wouldn't have a strong impact on residents' taxes.

"Council does a lot of deliberations and they really worked to keep that tax increase to a minimum," said Ed Kaemingh, manager of finance for the county.

Education and senior's housing is expected to go up slightly, as they are regulated by the province. The county predicts an increase of $36 a year.

Utility fees are also going up by about 5 per cent. This will result in the average customer paying approximately $58 more a year.