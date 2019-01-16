Details
Category: Local News
Residents are getting a bit of a break this year.
 
After finalizing their budget, Sturgeon County announced there would be no tax increase for 2019.
 
“I am pleased we were able to avoid a tax increase while managing to maintain and, in some areas, increase service levels," said mayor Alanna Hnatiw. "With the current state of the economy, it’s necessary that we reduce financial strain where we can."
 
Council members spent their pre-budget meeting and the three public days evaluating and deliberating to ensure their budget of $107.4-million wouldn't have a strong impact on residents' taxes.
 
"Council does a lot of deliberations and they really worked to keep that tax increase to a minimum," said Ed Kaemingh, manager of finance for the county.
 
Education and senior's housing is expected to go up slightly, as they are regulated by the province. The county predicts an increase of $36 a year.
 
Utility fees are also going up by about 5 per cent. This will result in the average customer paying approximately $58 more a year.
 
 

More Local News

Sturgeon County sees zero percent tax increase

Residents are getting a bit of a break this year.

Chamber of Commerce anticipating growth in 2019

The Fort Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce is ready for big things.

Internationally-recognized poet taking residence in Sherwood Park

Mary Pinkoski is the Strathcona County Library’s writer in residence until April.

41-year-old arrested after MDMA, meth and GHB seized in Bon Accord

The Morinville RCMP executed multiple search warrants in Bon Accord recently.

Changes for construction zone speed signs, lane closures

New highway construction zone requirements in Alberta were announced on Tuesday (Jan.15).

Fort Sask Hospital helping families grieve with new CuddleCot

The Fort Saskatchewan Community Hospital continues to improve.

Council and 50 employees return to work in Strathcona County

More progress is being made in the restoration of the Strathcona County Community Centre.

Fort Saskatchewan Fire Department getting two new fire engines

There are a couple of new, upgraded trucks joining the fire department's fleet.

Fort Sask launches transit subsidy program

The City of Fort Saskatchewan is now providing discounted transit fare rates to low-income earners.

Morinville to stick with photo radar

Morinville council has voted to extend their photo radar contract.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login