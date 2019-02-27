Sturgeon County incident ruled a homicide, body identified

On Feb.11 around 2:30 p.m., the RCMP were informed of a dead body on a lease site off Range Road 224 in Sturgeon County, a half-mile north of Highway 28.

An autopsy was completed on Feb.14, revealing the cause of death to be a homicide.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Trevor Wortman from Edmonton.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in contact with Wortman, or may have noticed anything suspicious near Range Road 224, prior to Feb. 11.