Sturgeon County church broken into

St. Emile Church was recently broken into.

Thursday morning (Jan.31), police were dispatched to a break and enter that occurred at the St. Emile Church (5050 46 Street) in Legal.

The suspect(s) pried the west side door open and gained entry to the church.

"The church is actually going through everything a little closer to see if any item was indeed stolen or not but at this initial stage it doesn't appear so," said RCMP Corporal Sheldon Robb.

Mounties believe the break in happened after 8:30 pm on Wednesday (Jan.30).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morinville RCMP at 1-780-939-4520 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.