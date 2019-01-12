Sturgeon County approves $107.5 million budget

Details
Category: Local News
Sturgeon County council finalized their budget for 2019.
 
The county approved a total budget to $107.4 million, with an operating budget of $69.8 million and a capital budget of around $37.6 million. The capital budget included tax growth which they anticipate receiving from the refinery.
 
“It is our job as council to ask questions and make tough decisions to ensure that Sturgeon County remains competitive and fiscally responsible, we have an obligation to our residents.” said mayor Alanna Hnatiw.
 
Some of the big projects for the county include hiring two new peace officers, purchasing a water tankard truck for fire services, increasing roadside brushing and planning to a 2019 census.
 
"We're emphasizing safety in the 2019 budget," explained Ed Kaemingh, manager of finance for Sturgeon County.
 
Investment in infrastructure is also one of council’s top priorities and council has stated they will continue planning for investments in priority areas such as roads, bridges and drainage through significant tax growth revenue.
 
The county is holding off on some of their road projects until they officially receive the revenue from the refinery.

