Students turning plastic into warm gifts for the homeless

Davidson Creek Elementary Grade 6 students have been busy during their indoor recesses.

With the cold weather keeping kids inside, lunch supervisor Leanne Hughes had the idea to make plastic blankets out of plastic bags.

Hughes got the idea from a friend and volunteer at the Hope Mission, Shelley Woodward, who taught her how to make plastic yarn. Hughes passed that knowledge onto the students.

"I told them that I would crochet the plastic yarn for them into mats in their name for the homeless."

With the students first starting in December, Hughes is now onto making her fifth blanket. Crocheting the blankets together only takes about three days, but making the yarn is time-consuming. It takes about 600 to 800 bags to make one mat.

The students have jumped on board and have even begun working on making the yarn at home. Hughes said she will often come to school on Monday and get huge plastic yarn balls.

“I like doing it, because we’re helping people by giving them comfort and warmth,” said Joe Bremner, a Grade 6 student at Davidson Creek Elementary. “The blankets are fun to make and it feels good to reuse plastic bags to make something useful for those in need.”

The creations stop plastic bags from hitting the landfill and the blankets are warm and durable. In comparison, wool blankets become heavy when wet, freeze in the cold and get very dirty. None of those are issues for mats made out of plastic.

The biggest problem the group has faced is a shortage in plastic bags. Hughes is accepting donations to help them make their yarn.