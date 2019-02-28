Details
Category: Local News
Davidson Creek Elementary Grade 6 students have been busy during their indoor recesses.
 
With the cold weather keeping kids inside, lunch supervisor Leanne Hughes had the idea to make plastic blankets out of plastic bags.
 
Hughes got the idea from a friend and volunteer at the Hope Mission, Shelley Woodward, who taught her how to make plastic yarn. Hughes passed that knowledge onto the students.
 
"I told them that I would crochet the plastic yarn for them into mats in their name for the homeless."
 
With the students first starting in December, Hughes is now onto making her fifth blanket. Crocheting the blankets together only takes about three days, but making the yarn is time-consuming. It takes about 600 to 800 bags to make one mat.
 
The students have jumped on board and have even begun working on making the yarn at home. Hughes said she will often come to school on Monday and get huge plastic yarn balls.
 
“I like doing it, because we’re helping people by giving them comfort and warmth,” said Joe Bremner, a Grade 6 student at Davidson Creek Elementary. “The blankets are fun to make and it feels good to reuse plastic bags to make something useful for those in need.”
 
The creations stop plastic bags from hitting the landfill and the blankets are warm and durable. In comparison, wool blankets become heavy when wet, freeze in the cold and get very dirty. None of those are issues for mats made out of plastic.
 
The biggest problem the group has faced is a shortage in plastic bags. Hughes is accepting donations to help them make their yarn.

More Local News

Students turning plastic into warm gifts for the homeless

Davidson Creek Elementary Grade 6 students have been busy during their indoor recesses.

City expedites $200,000 for gymnastics facility

The city is looking to push forward with the new gymnastics facility.

Pink Shirt Day message marches on

101 Street was flooded with pink as the Fort Saskatchewan Boys and Girls Club made their annual walk to help put a stop to bullying.

Sturgeon County incident ruled a homicide, body identified

Police have released more information on a body found in Sturgeon County.

Province moves foward with $10.7 million project in Morinville

The Alberta government is set to build new affordable home spaces in Morinville.

Multiple arrests after high speed chase through Fort Saskatchewan

A vehicle was reportedly clocked going 120 km/h over the Highway 15 bridge on Monday evening (Feb.25).

New primary elevator coming to Sturgeon County

G3 Canada Limited is expanding their grain origination network.

Extra noise to come along with winter school construction

Construction for Wye Elementary replacement school is well underway.

Transit public workshops upcoming in Fort

Fort Sask Transit (FST) is looking for input on its services.

Update: Morinville woman found

Police have found a local woman.

DiscoverWestman.com is Westman's only source for community news and information such as weather and classifieds.

Quicklinks

Search the Biz Guide

Advanced Search

Upcoming Events

Login