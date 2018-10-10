Students practice math skills in a new, fun way

Last week, students from Woodbridge Farms Elementary and Ardrossan Elementary participated in Box Cars and One-Eyed Jacks Family Math Night.

Box Cars and One-Eyed Jacks is an Edmonton-based educational game company that provides and facilitates games nights for schools to help students and parents strengthen their understanding of mathematics.

"What is does is it provides those connections that kids need to take what they're learning in the classroom and their mathematics class and applying that to the real world. Often times, students don't see that connection until they're actually playing game or baking or measuring things at home. Then they understand that there is a connection between what they're learning at school and what they actually do at home and in real life," said Barb Percy, a numeracy consultant for Elk Island Public Schools.

The district is hoping to do more of these games nights in the future with more schools.

"I think it's a great way for kids to have fun and parents to have fun and it's the best kind of homework that there is, playing games."