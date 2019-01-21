Local MLA not seeking re-election

Strathcona-Sherwood Park MLA Estefania Cortes-Vargas will not be seeking re-election this year.

She announced her decision via Facebook on Monday (Jan.21).

"I really loved what I did and I want to seek some other opportunities for myself," she said, noting she plans to pursue further studies after the upcoming provincial election.

In the meantime, though, her focus remains on the next few months, in which she hopes to finalize the second round of the petrochemical diversification program.

"We saw its success and we want to see more of those successes moving forward," she added.

Cortes-Vargas was elected to the Legislative Assembly of Alberta on May 5, 2015, before being named the youngest government caucus whip in Alberta's history on March 8, 2016.