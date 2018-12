Police believe foul play was involved in a Strathcona death.

Aldane Mesquita's body was discovered on September 13 in a rural area in Strathcona County.

In a recent release, RCMP announced the 33-year-old's death was ruled as a homicide.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit North continue to investigate this homicide and will release any further updates when available.

A white cube van is also believed to be connected to the investigation.